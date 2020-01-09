LEESPORT, Pa. - As the calendar has turned to 2020 and the high school basketball playoff race heats up, the Schuylkill Valley girls' basketball team finds itself in a good spot. The Panthers won seven of their last eight games and are 3-0 in Berks play.
The team is in the driver's seat in Berks II.
The team has used a strong defensive effort each game and also benefitted from getting large offensive outputs from any of their starters on any given night. Three different Panthers are averaging in double figures for scoring.