ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allen boys' basketball team surprised a lot of people when it made its run to the District 11 title as the Canaries topped Parkland in the final a year ago. Now, everyone has their eyes on the program this winter and they are ready for the increased attention.
The 2019-20 team features four starters and nine players in total from last year's squad.
The results from last year were great, but what head coach Doug Snyder likes most about the team is that the final score is all they care about. Snyder says that his team is not selfish and likes to share the basketball. Despite their success last year, Allen did not have a single player in the top-25 in scoring in the area, and did not have one all-EPC player either.
The Canaries open the 2019-20 campaign in the Hershey Tip-Off Tournament on Friday. They will battle Cumberland Valley in the first round. Snyder likes to put his team up against tough opponents to start the season, to help get them ready for the grueling EPC schedule.