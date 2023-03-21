EASTON, Pa. - For the first time since 2019 the Easton Lions Wrestling Classic hit the mat at the 25th street gym. Some of Pennsylvania's and New Jersey's best squaring off.
The District XI all-star squad dominant in this one, 33-15 to take the 40th Lions Classic title.
Things starting off with a girls bout, at 118 Parkland's Chloe Hillis gets the quick fall 32 seconds off over Warren Hills Mariah Weatherspoon. On the boys side, Adrian Gacek would also pick up a win for the Trojans and team Pa.
Moving along in the boys bouts, a pair of Nazareth wrestlers helping propel team Pa to the win. Dominic Wheatley at 170 would get the pin just under a minute and a half into the bout. Later at 215, Sonny Sasso gets the fall at the 3:17 mark.
The hometown kid, Oliver Fairchild of Easton doing his part to help team Pa win, earning the, 8-1 decision at 138. His win giving the District XI All-Stars a, 22-15 lead.
At 158, Saucon Valley's Liam Scrivanich gets the tech fall, 16-1 to push the lead to, 27-15. Earlier in the match, Freedom's C.J. Horvath would also do his part in the Pa win.