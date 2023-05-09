KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Two of the best teams in their respective conferences met on the softball field on Tuesday afternoon. Palisades coming out on top at home, knocking off Kutztown, 6-1.
The Pirates and Cougars locked into a pitching duel for much of the way, finally in the fourth the scoreless tie would be broken. Brooklyn Lucas driving in the first run for the Pirates, followed by a Catie Russo RBI double to score Lucas.
More damage in the fourth, Bri Hunter ripped a three-run home run to center to help push the Pirates lead further.
In the circle Karlye Teman was dealing, recording 13 strikeouts on the afternoon.
Palisades wraps up the regular season with a record of, 19-1 good enough for the top seed in the District XI-3A top seed. They'll be one of the top two teams in the Colonial League championships.