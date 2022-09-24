Temple Duke Football

Temple head coach Stan Drayton looks toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

 Ben McKeown - freelancer, FR171414 AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.

Jordan’s pick-6 highlight the first shutout for the Owls (2-2) since 2016 when they beat Tulane 31-0.

Temple backup quarter Quincy Patterson completed all three of his passes and led the Owls in rushing with 10 carries for 52 yards and made it 14-0 early in the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run that capped an 80-yard drive.

The Minutemen used three quarterbacks, who combined to go 11 of 26 for 80 yards passing and two interceptions with four sacks. UMass was just 3 of 17 on third down.