HERSHEY, Pa. - Eleven of the thirteen weight classes had area athletes wrestling in the 3A semifinals Saturday morning at the Giant Center.
Starting off at 107 pounds, Beca's Keanu Dillard taking on Butler's Santino Sloboda, and Dillard gets the takedown here in the 2nd period en route to an 8-2 decision, he'll face Abington Heights Luke Sirianni in the final.
At 114, Dillard's teammate Nathan Desmond facing McDowell's Logan Sallot and Desmond would get the fall at five minutes of the bout. It will be an all-District 11 final as Northampton's Carson Wagner battled from behind with a takedown and back points to stun Manheim's Kaedyn Williams 7-5 in the closing seconds.
Beca's Kollin Rath squaring off against Central Mountain's Dalton Perry at 139 pounds, and Rath gets the takedown here in the 3rd period and goes on to advance 3-1 where he'll meet State College's Pierson Manville in the championship.
At 145 pounds, Quakertown's Collin Gaj battling Central Dauphin's Matt Repos, and Gaj coming up with a reversal in the 3rd period to move on with a 5-3 decision where he will see Waynesburg's Mac Church in the final.
Berks County's lone winner came at 189 pounds as Daniel Boone's Tucker Hogan picked up takedowns and back points galore to cruise with the easy 16-0 tech fall at 2:59 over Owen J. Roberts Dean Bechtold. Hogan will face Northern's Cole Bartram in tonight's championship.
At 215 pounds, Owen J. Roberts Dillon Bechtold has better luck against J.P. McCaskey's Jose Garcia, picking up the takedown and going on to win by a 7-5 advantage. He will have his work cut out for him tonight against defending champion Sonny Sasso of Nazareth. Sasso hardly broke a sweat against Kennett's John Pardo - getting the pin just 47 seconds into the match.
Sasso's Blue Eagle teammate Sean Kinney, playing copycat against Trinity Area's Ty Banco - getting the fall at 3:06 of the bout. Kinney will look to defend his title in the final against State College's Nick Pavlechko.
Highlights of the 3A finals coming up tonight at ten. From the sweetest place on earth in Hershey, Dave Lesko 69 Sports.