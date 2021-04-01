Bucknell basketball standout Tessa Brugler announced she is transferring to Drexel to continue her collegiate career.
Excited to announce that I will be using my extra year of eligibility at Drexel University! Go Dragons 💙💛🐉 pic.twitter.com/GOlF6KfdWh— tessa (@tessabrugler) April 1, 2021
The Nazareth native spent the last several seasons with Bucknell in the Patriot League. She averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds this past season, her senior campaign.
Tessa's younger sister Talya has committed to play for St. Joseph's starting next season.