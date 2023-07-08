There was a sigh of relief from the Philadelphia Phillies organization as tests showed that Andrew Painter's elbow is healing as expected and the current plan does not include any surgery for the 20-year-old pitching prospect.
Manager Rob Thomson said that the news was "better than expected" and the tests showed that "there is healing". Thomson went on to say that the organization hopes that rest will relieve the discomfort that Painter reported last week before he resume his rehabilitation program.
Painter is considered the Phillies top prospect and was in contention to crack the major league rotation coming out of spring training before the elbow discomfort surfaced.