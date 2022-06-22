BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's U.S. Senior Open week at Saucon Valley Country Club, and while the golf will be the main attraction, the event offers much more.
New to this year's event, a section between the final stretch of holes dubbed the 19th Hole. This section of the event providing much more than just golf, it's a festival atmosphere in the middle of a tournament.
The 19th Hole features virtual golf, the C.F. Martin Stage, social gaming thanks to Wind Creek and Yuengling's 1829 Bar.
U.S. Senior Open Executive Director, Mimi Griffin is excited for this weekends guests to partake in the fun and festivities the 19th Hole as to offer. As well as the scene it will provide for the final three holes every day.