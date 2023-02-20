CLEARWATER, Fla. - For the first time since 2020, the WFMZ 69 Sports team is on site at Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training. There will be live reports and feature stories all week from BayCare Ballpark and the Carpenter Complex.
The workouts for the day wrapped up this afternoon with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Tuesday. Most of the bigger names are expected to be on hand, with the exception of Bryce Harper is working his way back from injury.
The weather is supposed to be picture perfect all week across the Sun Coast.