Today

Mostly cloudy with an evening shower or two, then a few more rain showers later at night; some wet snow mixed in in the Poconos late.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with an evening shower or two, then a few more rain showers later at night; some wet snow mixed in in the Poconos late.

Tomorrow

Clouds and a morning shower, then some afternoon sun and a few more showers popping up; mild once again and turning breezy in the afternoon.