Friday night a new era in the Muhlenberg and Moravian rivalry will begin, the Greyhounds hitting the turf at Scotty Wood Stadium under a new head coach and in a new conference.
Both coaches were adamant about this rivalry remaining even with the Greyhounds entering the Landmark conference.
This was typically the final game of the regular season for both squads, but with the conference change it's now a week one matchup. Mules head coach Nate Milne likes the week one slate for this classic showdown,
"I think it'll be great for the Lehigh Valley. If you're a football fan here, you get Muhlenberg-Moravian week one. You get Lehigh-Lafayette later in the season, you get P'Burg-Easton on Thanksgiving. So it works out really well instead of having everything jammed up at the end of the year."
Over in the Christmas City, the Jeff Long Jr. era gets underway against his alma mater. The only thing on the Greyhounds head coaches mind now is stopping the dominant run of the Mules in this rivalry.
"Nobody's ever won 12 in a row in the set. This is now an opportunity to carve our legacy in to it, make sure we have a say in that, make sure it doesn't happen."
The 71st edition of Muhlenberg-Moravian rivalry game is slated for a 7 PM start on Friday night.