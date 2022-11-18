Two Berks teams hope to advance to their district title games.
Plus, Freedom looks to win its district title for the second year in a row.
It is the season finale of The Big Ticket on WFMZ and that means championships are up for grabs.
In district 11 6A final, our headline game Friday night, the Freedom Patriots look to defend their crown against the Parkland Trojans.
District 3 has a bit of a lighter schedule as far as the Berks teams are concerned, but spots in district 3 championship games are on the line.
Friday night is the season's final episode of The Big Ticket. Catch all the action tonight on WFMZ.