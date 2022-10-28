It's hard to believe this is the final week of the high school football regular season!
Jim and Dan from The Big Ticket have a preview of the big games.
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season here in Pennsylvania. This also means rivalry night for a large majority of the teams in our coverage area.
Leading off at the top of the EPC is the good old fashioned rivalry between Emmaus and Parkland. The Emmaus and Parkland game is always big.
Northampton is trying to finish off an undefeated regular season.
The Spartans have gone undefeated in the Colonial League.
A lot is on the line in District 11 Friday night.
In District 3, Exeter and Mannheim Central is the big game.
Wilson has a big game against Mannheim Township.
Schuylkill Valley comes in with a change to win a share of the Section 5 championship.
Phillipsburg is undefeated in the regular season.
Catch all the action Friday night at 11 p.m. on The Big Ticket.