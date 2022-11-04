It's playoff time in high school football.
Let's take a look at some of the big games tonight.
In the District 11 6-A quarterfinals, EPC foes Parkland and Nazareth will meet again.
Nazareth beat Parkland 28-10 in September.
In 4-A semifinal action, Allentown Central Catholic will host Bangor.
The Vikings hope to win the 4-A title for the third year in a row.
Two Berks schools are in the 3-A quarterfinals in District 3.
Schuylkill Valley will take on West Perry, and Hamburg will host Upper Dauphin.
These are just some of the games to watch tonight.
For all the highlights, join us for The Big Ticket at 11:00 on WFMZ-TV.