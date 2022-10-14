Week eight of the high school football season is highlighted by a big match-up in the EPC.
Jim and Dan from The Big Ticket have a preview.
We're coming down the home stretch here in high school football regular season. It is now week eight.
You know where to catch all the action right here Friday night on The Big Ticket, and a big one in the Eastern Pennsylvania conference leading us off tonight.
The Amaze Green Hornets have a tough road test against the Nazareth Blue Eagles.
We've been looking forward to this for awhile. It's been circled here in Emmaus, and this is about as big as it gets.
These are just two teams that are playing about as well as anybody in the conference.
In the Colonial Schuylkill League, Jake Gillespie is going to New Tripoli.
It's going to be a big game Friday night.
There will be Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon League action as well. And a huge test for undefeated Exeter.
And then you've got the Frost Ball, one of the best rivalries in the cap.
Schuylkill Valley remains undefeated.
In District 1, the resurgent Pennsbury Falcons going on the road. They really have a chance to put a stamp on things.
The Phillipsburg Stateliness are having an amazing season.
Catch is all later Friday night on The Big Ticket at 11 p.m.