The high school football regular season is winding down, and it is getting down to the nitty gritty.
The EPC is leading things off Friday night with a number of lead games up and down, a lot of them with District 11 implications.
Nazareth and Whitehall is the lead dog Friday night with the Blue Eagles coming off a big win.
Whitehall has been playing really good football over the past month.
Bethlehem city game with Bethlehem Catholic will be taking on Freedom.
There will be some pretty good games in District 3, as well.
Exeter has become the team to beat since they won districts last year.
Schuykill Valley has won five games in a row.
Massive games coming up in District 1 with Upper Dublin undefeated and Souderton with only one loss.
Watch The Big Ticket Friday night at 11 p.m.