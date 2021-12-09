CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh girls basketball program has an old, but new face leading the charge. Sydney Cyr has taken over for Matt Cooper as the head coach.
Cyr had plenty of success on the court as a Spartans player, before moving on to Arcadia.
The experience from her playing days will help continue the winning ways in Center Valley, and so will the help from her mom on the bench. Former Notre Dame head coach, Tracy Cyr agreed to be an assistant for one season under her daughter.
With plenty of success at Notre Dame, Tracy brings plenty of knowledge to the Spartans, and will look to impart that on Sydney this season.
As for the team, they have welcomed their new coach with open arms, absorbing the information and style of play in which Cyr wants them to compete at.
The Spartans are an athletic but young group, giving the first year head coach a chance to see what she has moving forward.