ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Mike Kopp era is slowly coming to an end down at Rockne Hall. The Vikettes hopeful to avoid another early exit in Districts to prolong their legendary coaches career a bit more.
Kopp announced earlier this year that once the playoffs came to an end, so too will his 46 year head coaching career, 42 of those at Central Catholic.
This is a talented group of Vikettes, something common throughout the Kopp era. The early exit in the EPC was something unexpected, but something they can learn from in Districts. They're also a squad with depth.
For Kopp, leaving the program with talented players throughout the roster was of importance to him. He didn't want to hand the keys over to a new coach that would be stuck in rebuild mode, this is a team that will still compete for conference and District titles.
The legendary head coach is looking forward to spending more time with the family, and getting to attend his grandkids basketball games. Family the biggest reason he's calling it a career after 46 years.
The many victories, titles and vast other moments will forever be held close to his heart.
Central Catholic takes on Pen Argyl in their District XI opener at Whitehall High School on Saturday afternoon.