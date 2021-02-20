The schedule has been set for the upcoming Colonial League boys' and girls' basketball tournaments. Both tournaments set to tip-off next week on Monday, the girls' games beginning at 5:00 PM and the boys' at 7:00 PM.
Northwestern Lehigh and Notre Dame Green Pond claiming the top two seeds in the girls' bracket. While Notre Dame and Bangor earned the top two seeds on the boys' side.
See below for the full slate of games set to begin Monday.
Colonial League Girls Basketball Tournament
(1) NW Lehigh v (8) Salisbury
(2) Notre Dame GP v (7) Palisades
(3) Palmerton v (6) Southern Lehigh
(4) Wilson v (5) Bangor
Colonial league Boys Basketball Tournament
(1) Notre Dame GP vs. (8) Palisades
(2) Bangor v (7) Wilson
(3) NW Lehigh v (6) Southern Lehigh
(4) Palmerton v (5) Salisbury