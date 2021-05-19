AKRON, Oh. - The Reading Fightin Phils ended their losing skid on Wednesday night, winning game two of their series in Akron, 8-4. The Fightins last win came back in their opening series against Erie.
The RubberDucks grabbed an early 1-0 lead after two innings, and then the Fightins bats got going. Daniel Brito drove in two-runs with a triple in the third, followed up two batters later with a Josh Stephen two-run double for the 4-1 lead.
The Fightins would tack on one more in the run in the fourth, and Akron would get within one run heading into the final three innings.
In the eighth and ninth, Reading would add three more runs to the board and put the game out of reach. McCarthy Tatum hit a two-run home run in the ninth to put the proverbial nail in the coffin.
These two teams continue their series Thursday night all knotted up at one game apiece.