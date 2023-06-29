ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley snapped its three game skid on Thursday night with a resounding, 12-3 win over Rochester. The IronPigs bashed four home runs to power past the Red Wings.
After falling behind, 1-0 in the first inning the IronPigs would open this one up in the fifth and sixth innings.
Two runs driven in to start the IronPigs scoring in the fifth when Jake Cave would launch the first home run, a two-run shot to right, 4-1. In the sixth, Drew Ellis would start another four-run rally with a solo home run.
The IronPigs would hold an, 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning. In the bottom half Scott Kingery would send a three-run shot to right field, Weston Wilson would follow that up with a solo shot to left, 12-2.
On the mound, T.J. Zeuch served up a gem over seven innings of work. Zeuch allowed just five hits and one run while striking out four in the win.