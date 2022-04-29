EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College football team is officially in the John Troxell era. The Leopards ending their Spring season with the annual Maroon and White game on Saturday.
With a new regime comes new schemes, and through 15 Spring practices, Troxell is very pleased with how well his group has picked up on his offensive and defensive systems.
Aside from the scheme, there's still little things to work throughout the team. Timing with quarterbacks and wide receivers being one of them.
The quarterback position with plenty of eyes on it too for the Leopards. Ah-Shaun Davis currently the "leader in the clubhouse" for the starting job. The Sophomore showing that he can command the offense how Troxell and his staff want it to flow.
For Davis he just loves being apart of a group of guys that all push each other to be better every day.
The Spring season wraps up Saturday afternoon for the Leopards.