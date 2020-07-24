The division three Middle Atlantic Conference announced on Friday that it will be suspending the Fall sports season for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference up until Friday was hoping to still get Fall sports in this year, but after further consideration they deemed it too risky. The decision was made with the student athletes and coaches health and well-being in mind.
The presidents of the MAC said in their statement that they are committed to exploring ways in which to have the Fall sports compete in the Spring.