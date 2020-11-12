The Masters, one of golf's majors, began on Thursday without any fans in attendance as the historic event is held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Masters is traditionally held in April, but was pushed back until November.
The event features several special elements compared to other golf events each year and the roars from the galleries is one of them.
Two athletic administrators from Alvernia University attended The Masters in recent years and reflect on what the atmosphere is like, in a normal year.