EASTON, Pa. - The Easton football program made a change during the offseason following a 3-8 campaign in 2022. Enter Matt Senneca, the former Whitehall head coach has taken over the Red Rovers program.
Senneca won two District titles while leading the Zephyrs, he's bringing that experience and culture to the Red Rovers.
“He brings a lot of energy, a lot of excitement," one of the Red Rover juniors Will Day pointed out. That energy coming in handy and leading to improvements in practice.
"This year, I feel we’re stacking good days on good days."
With the improvements in practice, like getting the playbooks down, is coming together as a team and building a positive culture. Senneca continuing to work on things he calls basics everyday.
“The things we’re trying to do are basic right now. We’re trying to come together as a team. We’re trying to make sure we have each other’s backs all the time. We’re all pulling the rope in the same direction."
Within the basics and team building, there is still competition. Senneca made it known when he took over that no starting position is guaranteed.
“That’s something we stressed all preseason is you know, nobody’s really solidified a starting position yet...So, we have a lot of positions that are up for battle right now and it’s kind of fun to see the kids go after it.”
Easton opens the season against East Stroudsburg North before taking on Allentown Central Catholic and Whitehall. The last two, places that Senneca is very familiar making it bittersweet competing against them.