SHILLINGTON, Pa. - In 2022, the Governor Mifflin backfield and offense will have new look, with the departure of the all-time leader rusher in Berks County. The Mustangs turn the rock over to Ayden Martin.
Martin is a defensive standout as well, but in 2022, he'll be able to truly showcase his offensive prowess, too.
The Mustangs will also be turning control of the offense over to Delsin McNeil, who gets a shot at quarterback for a full season. With a new combo in the backfield, the Mustangs still look to be a formidable foe to their Lancaster-Lebanon League opponents.
Governor Mifflin will be in Section II of the L-L.