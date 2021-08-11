PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles have a released a statement in regards to the updated city guidelines on when masks should be worn.
The Eagles are set to open their doors to fans for just the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Thursday night is the teams first preseason game, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the city of Philadelphia, a new mask mandate has been placed for indoor gatherings. This affecting indoor areas of Lincoln Financial Field, where masks will be required.
While in the open concourses and seating areas, masks won't be required, but those who are unvaccinated are strongly suggested to continue to wear theirs.