The third and final day of the MLB Draft wrapped up earlier this evening, the Phillies making 10 picks on the day, one in each round.
On the final day of the draft, the Phillies added five more pitchers to their organization, starting with the first pick of the day in round 11. The Phillies day three picks can all be seen below.
Rounds 11-20
Round 11 (No. 343)
Catcher - Kehden Hettiger, Sierra Canyon High School (CA)
Round 12 (No. 373)
RHP - Brandon Beckel, Texas Tech University (TX)
Round 13 (No. 403)
RHP - Marty Gair, Florida SouthWestern State College (FL)
Round 14 (No. 433)
Infielder - Zach Arnold, University of Houston (TX)
Round 15 (No. 463)
Catcher - Jared Thomas, Loyola Marymount University (CA)
Round 16 (No. 493)
RHP - Luke Russo, Eastern Michigan University (MI)
Round 17 (No. 523)
Outfielder - AJ Shaver, Florida SouthWestern State College (FL)
Round 18 (No. 553)
RHP - Ethan Chenault, University of North Carolina Wilmington (NC)
Round 19 (No. 583)
RHP - Casey Steward, Washburn University (KS)
Round 20 (No. 613)
Infielder - Pierce Bennett, Wake Forest University (NC)