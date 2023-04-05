The Philadelphia Phillies are finally set to return home after spending the start of the season with two series on the road. Mother Nature has other plans though, forcing a push back of opening night at Citizens Bank Park from Thursday to Friday.
With inclement weather set to affect the region during the window in which Thursday's game was set to be played, the Phillies decided to push the home opener back one day.
Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children's Health vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fnMOGtZJIM— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2023
The home opening series against the Cincinnati Reds will begin on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. Pregame festivities are set to begin at 2:15 p.m.
The Phillies enter their first home stand of the season coming off a rough road stretch to start the year, currently sitting at 1-5.