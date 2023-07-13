PHILADELPHIA - The MLB and its teams announced their upcoming schedules for the 2024 season. These schedules could be subject to change prior to the official start of the new season.
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin the 2024 season at home against NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves on March 28th.
One of the highlights on the schedule for the Phillies in 2024 is playing in the MLB's London Series in June. Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th, the Phillies and rival New York Mets will play across the pond.
The first series of the season against the Mets isn't until May 13th.
Other highlights throughout the season - the Phillies welcome the New York Yankees in July and the Houston Astros in August. The month of May featuring several marquee matchups at Citizens Bank Park, the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Mets all coming to town.
The season is set to conclude with a three game series from September 27-29th against the Washington Nationals.