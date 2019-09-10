The Raiders look to carry the momentum into clash with Wilson WL

ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley Raiders girls soccer team is off to a stellar start in 2019, having shut out each of their first three opponents for a 3-0 record.

The Raiders haven't only been getting it done on the defensive side of the ball, they have put 12 goals up on the scoreboard in the early goings this season.

Wednesday night at home the Raiders will face a test when Wilson West Lawn visits. The Bulldogs are off to a good start as well with a 4-1 record.