READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have taken to the virtual diamond in MLB The Show, thanks to Travis Hart and Nick Mayer.
Hart and Mayer work in the organization front office and wanted to give back to the fans with their Twitch streamed games. Not only have these two employees controlled the team, players Spencer Howard and Mickey Moniak have also joined in on the gaming.
As their following grew, they began. to bring in some profits. Both of the guys didn't hesitate once the money began to come in, as they immediately agreed to donate all the earnings to Baseballtown Charities.