PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles officially kicked off Training Camp on Wednesday at the Novacare Complex. The birds excited and hopeful to make a return trip to the desert in February.
Head coach Nick Sirianni putting the focus not on the big stage from day one, but just getting better than you were the day before.
From the jump the Eagles were running 11 on 11s, with the best of the best on each side of the ball going at it. That level of competition just adding to the excitement for the guys in green and white.
Right tackle Lane Johnson discussed the mentality needed during the early portion of the season.
"The earliest portion is usually the hardest. You're coming out here it's training camp, it's like a game day atmosphere every day. So, mentally you have to get ready for it and I think it kind of prepares you for the season."
Another veteran and leader of the team, center Jason Kelce looks forward to this week and getting back on the field with his team.
"Camp early on, it's really exciting to get back out here with the guys. See where the progress has been made."
Not only the progress made from those returning, but getting the chance to see what the new additions to the flock can do.
"There's a lot of young players, rookies, you're getting the chance to see first time live. It's like the first day of school everyone is excited."
The start of football season is officially here in South Philadelphia.