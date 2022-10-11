READING, Pa. - Hockey season is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Flyers hitting the ice this week, meaning the minor league squads are right behind.
The Reading Royals tied a franchise record during the 2021-22 campaign with points earned in a season. Many players from that team having moved on, and a new coach takes the spot behind the bench.
James Henry is the latest Royals head coach, and so far through the training camp period and practices leading up to the official puck drop, the team's chemistry is a work in progress.
This is a squad with recent trips to the playoffs amidst the seasonal turnover, hoping to experience more of the same in 2022-23.