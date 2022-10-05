TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken hosting Brandywine Heights on senior night. The Trojans locking things down on their home turf, taking down the Bullets, 1-0 on Wednesday.
These two teams needing overtime to determine a winner after plenty of stellar saves throughout regulation time.
With under a minute to play in the first overtime, Mason Lillis finds the back of the net for the Trojans to put this game away. The win pushing the Trojans to 15-0 on the season, leading Berks III.
The Bullets still lead Berks IV with a 12-3 record.