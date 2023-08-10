Lehigh wrestling 2024 scheduled released

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2024 Lehigh wrestling schedule has been released, and it features nine home matches for the Mountain Hawks. The first regular season dual at Leeman Turner Arena at Grace Hall is November 19th. 

It will be some tough sledding for the Mountain Hawks with three duals against top-10 teams from the NCAA Championships, and five top-20 team finishers from a season ago.

The Mountain Hawks return eight wrestlers from 2022 that competed in the EIWA and NCAA Championships.

2024 Schedule

November 5, 2023 - Away, Princeton Open 

November 12, 2023 - Journeymen Collegiate Classic

November 19, 2023 - Home, Pittsburgh

December 3, 2023 - Away, Penn State

December 8, 2023 -  Away, Oklahoma State

December 22, 2023 - Sheridan Invitational* (Stabler Arena)

January 12, 2024 - Home, Binghamton

January 13, 2024 - Home, Cornell 

January 19, 2024 - Home, UPenn

January 20, 2024 - Home, Navy

February 3, 2024 - Away, Army West Point

February 9, 2024 - Home, Bucknell

February 17, 2024 - Home, Princeton

February 24, 2024 - Away, Arizona State

March 8, 2024 - EIWA Championships (Lewisburg, Pa.)

March 21, 2024 - NCAA Championships (Kansas City, Mo.)