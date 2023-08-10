BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2024 Lehigh wrestling schedule has been released, and it features nine home matches for the Mountain Hawks. The first regular season dual at Leeman Turner Arena at Grace Hall is November 19th.
It will be some tough sledding for the Mountain Hawks with three duals against top-10 teams from the NCAA Championships, and five top-20 team finishers from a season ago.
The Mountain Hawks return eight wrestlers from 2022 that competed in the EIWA and NCAA Championships.
2024 Schedule
November 5, 2023 - Away, Princeton Open
November 12, 2023 - Journeymen Collegiate Classic
November 19, 2023 - Home, Pittsburgh
December 3, 2023 - Away, Penn State
December 8, 2023 - Away, Oklahoma State
December 22, 2023 - Sheridan Invitational* (Stabler Arena)
January 12, 2024 - Home, Binghamton
January 13, 2024 - Home, Cornell
January 19, 2024 - Home, UPenn
January 20, 2024 - Home, Navy
February 3, 2024 - Away, Army West Point
February 9, 2024 - Home, Bucknell
February 17, 2024 - Home, Princeton
February 24, 2024 - Away, Arizona State
March 8, 2024 - EIWA Championships (Lewisburg, Pa.)
March 21, 2024 - NCAA Championships (Kansas City, Mo.)