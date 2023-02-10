GLENDALE, Ariz. - With two Days until the Super Bowl, Kansas City and Philadelphia players are making final preparations getting set for the biggest game of their Lives.
The Eagles have a few select Veterans that have been through this experience but for many, the entire week has been brand new.
Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni remembers the dream - to reach this stage, the culmination of years of hard work, he will take a second - prior to kickoff to take it all in.
"Listening to the national anthem how much that's going to mean, because it kind of makes you think of all the hard work that you had to go through to get to the moment your in right now" Sirianni said. "So it will be a good feeling, I wont let myself get wrapped up in that feeling because right after that we're going to have a job to do, but I will let myself enjoy that moment for a second."
The other coach, Eagles Fans know well. Andy Reid coached the first 14 of his 24 years as a head coach in Philadelphia. He knows Eagles fans wont like him on Sunday, but he hopes that's just for one day.