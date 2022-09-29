EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson Warriors field hockey team has yet to lose a game in 2022. At 13-0, the Warriors have locked up their spot in the upcoming District XI playoffs, and should be a top contender for the Colonial League crown, too.
The core of this squad has been playing together since they were young, honing their craft, waiting for this opportunity.
For those in the midst of it, they knew back then that this group could be special once they hit this level of play. Now, altogether in the high school ranks, they are proving that to be true.