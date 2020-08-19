ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Valley League has been around for two years, and brings together some of the best basketball talent in the Lehigh Valley.
Co-founder Erick Marfil is proud to see where the league has done so far in it's short existence. Several former high school stars making an appearance in their 2020 tournament.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on their normal season format, the league hosted "The Tourney 20" in its place. Players like Jalen Cannon, Darrun Hillard, and Terrance Roderick playing in the tournament.
Marfil hopes to continue to grow this league, wanting more top name players from the region to compete. They're also working on compliance with the NCAA so current college players could participate as well.
Erick Marfil