EASTON, Pa. - The 2019 Masters was a special one as Tiger Woods reclaimed a major title after years without winning one as he re-built his career. That week at Augusta National was also special for a Lehigh Valley native.
Matthew Vital, from Bethlehem, also walked away a champion from that week. He won the annual Drive, Chip, and Putt title at the historic course in Georgia. Additionally, the then 13-year old was able to chat for a few minutes with Woods.
Vital is coached by his father, Gus, who grew up loving the game himself in his teenage years, he eventually passed it down to his sons.
