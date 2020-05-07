PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies had one last home opener at historic Veterans Stadium on April 4, 2003. Prior to the game, the team held an on-field ceremony that saw several former Phillies greats return to say goodbye to the stadium.
It was a historic day for all involved, even fans, as sales of programs and yearbooks were strong. Additionally, tickets were embossed as to be used for a souvenir afterwards.
Additionally, the excitement stemmed from that year's team as well. Many believed with Jim Thome and Kevin Millwood on the team that they were World Series contenders.
Each Thursday the WFMZ Sports Team reaches into the vault for some of their favorites stories from years past.