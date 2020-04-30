ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic was held at the PPL Center as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hosted the annual event that brings the best players the league has to offer onto one ice. Before those individuals laced up their skates, local media personalities from the Lehigh Valley, including WFMZ Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo, participated in the Media Skills Challenge.
Local media members competed in a serious of events, some individually and others as teams, that tested their hockey skills.
