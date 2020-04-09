COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - Thousands visit the Baseball Hall of Fame every year, but not many get the chance to tour it with someone who is enshrined into it. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs players stopped in Cooperstown on their way to Pawtucket and toured the Baseball Hall of Fame with their manger, Ryne Sandberg, who is in the hall of fame himself.
It was also a special trip for Sandberg, who got the chance to get re-acquainted with his old glove and bat that currently reside in the hall of fame.
For several Pigs it was the first trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame. For others it was a memorable trip for various reasons, such as Tagg Bozied and John Mayberry Jr. In the minor leagues, road trips can be tough, but this one was special.
