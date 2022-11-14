In a close race decided by the voters, the Freedom defense was recognized as the Week 12 Triple Hot Play of the Week after coming up big late in the Patriots 28-27 win over Emmaus in a D-11 6A semifinal.
Clinging to a one point lead following a Green Hornets touchdown, Freedom forced the two-point conversion try outside and snuffed out the attempt and retain the lead.
