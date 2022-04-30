PORTLAND, Maine - Reading became the first team to win a road game in their first round series with Maine and will return home with a 3-2 lead following a 3-2 victory on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.
The two teams alternated goals through the first two periods with the Royals scoring and the hosts answering each time. Patrick Bajkov scored in the first and Frank Dichiara in the second for Reading.
Thomas Ebbing netted the game-winner for Reading midway through the third period and Logan Flodell ensured there would be no equalizer as he stopped 13 of his 25 saves over the final 20 minutes.
The teams will return to Santander Arena on Monday for game six of their Kelly Cup playoff series.