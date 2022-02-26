CLEVELAND - Lehigh Valley ended it abbreviated road trip Saturday afternoon with a second consecutive 2-1 loss to Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Pat Nagle was a stalwart in goal for the Phantoms finishing with 35 saves. The Monsters scored late goals in the final minute of both the first and second periods to take a 2-0 lead.
Wyatt Wylie opened the third with a goal just 48 seconds in, but goalie Jet Greaves and the Monster defense shut out the Phantoms the rest of the way.
Lehigh Valley returns to the PPL Center to host Providence to begin a three-game homestand.