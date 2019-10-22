YORK, Pa. - Three high school golfers from the local area finished in the top ten in their respective classifications at the PIAA Championships on Tuesday at Heritage Hills in York.
Elijah Ruppert posted the best finishing amongst the trio. The Brandywine Heights golfer finished in a tie for third place with a six-over, 148, tournament score for the two-day event. Ben Ortwein of Notre Dame Green Pond finished in a tie for 10th place at 18-over par, 160.
Both Ruppert and Ortwein were competing at the AA Boys classification.
In the AAA girls tournament, Michelle Cox of Emmaus finished in fourth place with a five-over, 149.
The start of the second round of play on Tuesday was pushed up to 8:30 a.m. and utilized a shotgun start as PIAA officials worked to complete play before the inclement weather rolled into the area.
