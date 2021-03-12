HERSHEY, Pa. - The PIAA individual wrestling championships are taking place this weekend at the Giant Center. Three local wrestlers taking to the mat in the 2A level, and all three will have a shot at state gold.
Notre Dame Green Pond High School represented by Brett Ungar at 120 lbs. and Brandan Cheltsos at 132 lbs., both earning wins by decision. Ungar winning in a close one, 3-1 over Gary Steen from Reynolds. Cheltsos, getting the shut out decision victory, 5-0 over Harbor Creek's Connor Pierce.
From Berks County, Hamburg Area High School was represented on the mat in the 152 lb weight class by Dalton Gimbor. Another winner by decision, Gimbor picking up nine points in the 9-5 win over Devon Deem from Montgomery.
All three wrestlers will compete in their championship bouts Friday night.