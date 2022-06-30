Three coaches at separate schools, but brothers for life who come together in the Summer to help make a difference for Berks County youth. Rick Perez, Rob and Matt Flowers host 'Three Brothers on a Mission', a fitness camp.
The brothers are giving back to the Berks County community. Empowering youth through mental and physical toughness, growth and compassion.
Even at different schools, and the head-to-head battles between Rick and Matt, there's never any love lost. They all believe this was a path they were destined to be on.
The camp runs four days a week, with two hour training sessions.