The 2020-21 NFL Pro Bowl selections were announced on Monday with several Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers players getting picked for the all-star game.
Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and defensive end Brandon Graham were all picked for the Pro Bowl. It is Graham's first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
For the Steelers, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were selected.
The 2021 Pro Bowl was set for Las Vegas on Jan. 31, but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The NFL is working with EA Sports for a week-long virtual series of events, with Pro Bowl players competing in a virtual Pro Bowl on Madden.